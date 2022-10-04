Middleton woman organizing donation drive to help out her hometown of Ft. Myers

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Fort Myers, Florida native now living in Middleton is doing what she can to help people from her hometown in the wake of Hurricane Ian. She’s organizing a donation drive to send supplies to those affected by the storm.

“So, I’m from Fort Myers, grew up in Fort Myers and have a lot of family and friends still there, many who lost a lot in the hurricane,” said Shannon Kinet.

Kinet was born and raised in Fort Myers and eventually left Florida when she was 20. Her husband went to the University of Wisconsin, and they decided to settle down in Middleton.

“They’re strong. They are a resilient bunch in Florida. They are ready to build back,” she said.

Last December, Kinet started her own small business called These Days Juice Co. She makes organic, cold-pressed juice in a small kitchen warehouse in Middleton. Customers can have their orders delivered or they can pick them up.

These Days Juice Co. is delivered to customers. Customers can also opt to pick up their orders. (Tim Elliott)

“When I was making juices (at home) I would ask my friends hey I’m making juice do you want any?” she said. “And after a little bit of doing that, I was like maybe I can turn this into a business,”

Her business will be the site of the donation drive on Wednesday October 5th. From 8:30 am until 5pm, you can drop off donations at 2303 Pinehurst Dr. in Middleton. Kinet will have tent set up on the curb so you can just stop and drop off your donation.

“I mean I hope we can fill a truck, you know? That would be nice if we could fill a whole truck to send down there. But realistically a whole pallet would be great. I mean I already have a couple boxes filled but yeah, if we can send a pallet filled with clothes and supplies, that would be amazing.” Kinet said.

Kinet said she felt compelled to help after seeing the devastation on TV.

“Yeah, it was really emotional and hard to see,” she said. “Seeing it wipe away the beach I grew up on and take out homes and businesses, it was pretty intense,”

Kinet is looking for specific donations to ship to Fort Myers including: clothing for all ages, diapers, baby formula, feminine products, paper products like towels and plates. Batteries are also in demand as many residents are still without power.

Kinet juices out of a small kitchen in Middleton (Tim Elliott)

