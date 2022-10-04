Middleton woman organizing donation drive to help out her hometown of Ft. Myers

Shannon Kinet is hoping to collect items to help people in the wake of Hurricane Ian
Shannon Kinet makes organic juice for her company "These Days Juice Co."
Shannon Kinet makes organic juice for her company "These Days Juice Co."(Tim Elliott)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Fort Myers, Florida native now living in Middleton is doing what she can to help people from her hometown in the wake of Hurricane Ian. She’s organizing a donation drive to send supplies to those affected by the storm.

“So, I’m from Fort Myers, grew up in Fort Myers and have a lot of family and friends still there, many who lost a lot in the hurricane,” said Shannon Kinet.

Kinet was born and raised in Fort Myers and eventually left Florida when she was 20. Her husband went to the University of Wisconsin, and they decided to settle down in Middleton.

“They’re strong. They are a resilient bunch in Florida. They are ready to build back,” she said.

Last December, Kinet started her own small business called These Days Juice Co. She makes organic, cold-pressed juice in a small kitchen warehouse in Middleton. Customers can have their orders delivered or they can pick them up.

These Days Juice Co. is delivered to customers. Customers can also opt to pick up their orders.
These Days Juice Co. is delivered to customers. Customers can also opt to pick up their orders.(Tim Elliott)

“When I was making juices (at home) I would ask my friends hey I’m making juice do you want any?” she said. “And after a little bit of doing that, I was like maybe I can turn this into a business,”

Her business will be the site of the donation drive on Wednesday October 5th. From 8:30 am until 5pm, you can drop off donations at 2303 Pinehurst Dr. in Middleton. Kinet will have tent set up on the curb so you can just stop and drop off your donation.

“I mean I hope we can fill a truck, you know? That would be nice if we could fill a whole truck to send down there. But realistically a whole pallet would be great. I mean I already have a couple boxes filled but yeah, if we can send a pallet filled with clothes and supplies, that would be amazing.” Kinet said.

Kinet said she felt compelled to help after seeing the devastation on TV.

“Yeah, it was really emotional and hard to see,” she said. “Seeing it wipe away the beach I grew up on and take out homes and businesses, it was pretty intense,”

Kinet is looking for specific donations to ship to Fort Myers including: clothing for all ages, diapers, baby formula, feminine products, paper products like towels and plates. Batteries are also in demand as many residents are still without power.

Kinet juices out of a small kitchen in Middleton
Kinet juices out of a small kitchen in Middleton(Tim Elliott)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays
9-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Janesville

Latest News

The benefit will be on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
Support Agrace Hospice Care at 20th annual ‘Sips and Sounds’
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
The CurderBurger is coming back next week - but for a limited time
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard talks with game officials during the second half...
New Badgers head coach Leonhard holds first weekly news conference