Mostly Sunny & Mild Today

FRIDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Mild Temperatures
  • More Sunshine Today
  • Much Cooler By the End of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mild temperatures will continue for the next couple days with well above average highs. The end of the week will bring the coldest air of the season with some frost likely as we head into the weekend. NBC15 meteorologists have issued a First Alert Day for Friday.

Today looks beautiful with sunny skies and highs back to the lower 70s. Winds will be light out of the south and west. A few more clouds expected tonight with lows into the middle and upper 40s.

Changes start to arrive on Wednesday with increasing clouds during the morning hours. Isolated showers will be possible by the late afternoon and evening. Highs will still be mild and around 70 degrees. Isolated showers continue Wednesday night and Thursday with highs dropping back to the 60s.

The bigger story will be the dramatic temperature drop by Friday and a First Alert Day is in place. Highs will only make it to the upper 40s with temperatures Friday night around 30 degrees. This will result in widespread frost and freezing conditions into Saturday morning.

The weekend will be chilly with mainly sunshine. Highs go from the 50s on Saturday into the 60s on Sunday. Another disturbance will arrive early next week with some spotty shower chances on Monday and Tuesday.

A big drop in temperatures from Wednesday to Thursday.
