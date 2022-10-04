MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two or three dozen needles were laying next to a man found with his pants down on the tennis courts at a Madison park, police officers reported.

According to the Madison Police Department, the officers responded to Reynolds Park on Monday night after a caller reported someone was yelling. When they arrived, the officers spotted the screaming 39-year-old man and noticed a woman nearby.

She ran away but left her purse behind. When officers rifled through it, they found drug paraphernalia as well as her identification card, MPD stated

When officers searched the man, they reported finding drug paraphernalia in his shoe along with a half-gram of fentanyl. He has since been booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The MPD report did not indicate that the woman has been caught. However, it noted that she faces pending charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, along with two counts each felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The police department added its investigation is active and ongoing.

