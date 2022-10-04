MPD: Suspect enters unlocked apartment window before sexually assaulting victim

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a stranger sexual assault early Sunday morning after a suspect entered an apartment through an unlocked window.

According to MPD, a suspect removed a window screen and entered an unlocked window in an apartment building in the N. Park St. and Fahrenbrook Court area before assaulting the victim.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, the victim woke up to being sexually assaulted, police said.

The suspect was described as a man between 6′00-6′01 tall and 19-22 years old with a slender build and short hair, MPD said.

This is an active and on-going investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you want to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.