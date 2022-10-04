MPD: Suspect enters unlocked apartment window before sexually assaulting victim

Madison Police Department officers responded to a stranger sexual assault early Sunday morning...
Madison Police Department officers responded to a stranger sexual assault early Sunday morning after a suspect entered an apartment through an unlocked window.(None)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a stranger sexual assault early Sunday morning after a suspect entered an apartment through an unlocked window.

According to MPD, a suspect removed a window screen and entered an unlocked window in an apartment building in the N. Park St. and Fahrenbrook Court area before assaulting the victim.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, the victim woke up to being sexually assaulted, police said.

The suspect was described as a man between 6′00-6′01 tall and 19-22 years old with a slender build and short hair, MPD said.

This is an active and on-going investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you want to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays
9-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Janesville

Latest News

Wisconsin on the agenda during DOJ election safety meeting
The first F-16 fighter stationed at Truax Field departs as the base makes way for next...
Final F-16 for 115th Fighter Wing to take off from Truax Field
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA...
Leipold happy at No. 19 Kansas despite links to Wisconsin
Robocall
Wisconsin DOJ teams up with FCC officials on robocall investigations