New Badgers head coach Leonhard holding first weekly news conference at 10 a.m.

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard talks with game officials during the second half...
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard talks with game officials during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)(Kayla Wolf | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man now leading the University of Wisconsin football team will sit down Tuesday morning for his weekly news conference since taking over the Badger squad.

Interim Head Coach Jim Leonhard will field reporters’ questions at 10 a.m. for the news conference, which typically focuses on the team’s upcoming game, but this time could be peppered with more questions about how he sees his new role.

The news conference is set for 10 a.m. at the McClain Center. NBC15 News will have a team there and plan to stream it live online and on Facebook.

Get to know the Badgers new interim head coach: Jim Leonhard

Leonhard was elevated to lead the Badgers following the ousting of former head coach Paul Chryst on Sunday night. He had served as Chryst’s defensive coordinator prior to his elevation. At this point, Leonhard will likely fill that role as well this Saturday versus Northwestern (1-4, 1-1) as no interim or permanent defensive coordinator has been appointed.

Tuesday’s news conference will be the second for Leonard since taking over. He also appeared at a hastily arranged news conference on Sunday following the announcement that Chryst was no longer head coach.

“I really became who I am at the University of Wisconsin and in this football program and around so many people that are still here today,” said Leonhard, who turns 40 on Oct. 27. “To have an opportunity to be in this position is not one that I take lightly.”

Leonhard, a former walk-on, developed into an All-American at Wisconsin before beginning a 10-year NFL career. He joined Chryst’s staff at Wisconsin in 2016 and became defensive coordinator the following year.

Leonhard’s defenses annually have ranked among the nation’s best, though the Badgers have taken a step back this season after replacing eight of their top 10 tacklers. Wisconsin allowed the fewest yards per game and yards per play of any Football Bowl Subdivision team last year.

Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) opened this season ranked 18th but finds itself in last place in the Big Ten West Division after losing the last two weeks by a combined margin of 55 points, including a 34-10 drubbing at home Saturday against an Illinois team led by former Badgers coach Bret Bielema.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays
9-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Janesville
Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches...
Get to know the Badgers new interim head coach: Jim Leonhard
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an...
Report: Chryst will receive $11 million buyout
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard talks with game officials during the second half...
Wisconsin’s Leonhard gets his shot under tough circumstances
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over