Red, White, Blue 5K run/walk to benefit Never Forgotten Honor Flight

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The annual Red, White, Blue 5K run/walk in Weston will benefit the Never Forgotten Honor Flight this weekend.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, proceeds from the 7th annual run/walk will help veterans fly to Washington DC to see the monuments in their honor.

Everyone is invited to sign up for the 5K run/walk which will begin and end at Dale’s Weston Lanes. The course will run on Mountain Bay State Trail and the Eau Claire River Trail in Weston.

All entries for the 5K will receive a t-shirt and pancake breakfast.

Registration for the race will start at 9 a.m. and the race will begin at 10 a.m. The run/walk costs $40 to register in advance or $50 at the event, and the pancake breakfast will cost $7 for anyone not participating in the run/walk.

Online registration and more details can be found here.

