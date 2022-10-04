SOURCE: Chryst will receive $11 million buyout

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an...
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that former Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst will receive a reduced buyout of $11 million, to be paid no later than February 1, 2023. All funds will come from the University of Wisconsin Foundation.

Chryst previously had a five-year agreement that had been extended through January 31, 2027.

It was announced on Sunday evening that the University of Wisconsin and Chryst had parted ways and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard would now serve as interim head coach.

Chryst finished at Wisconsin with a 67-26 overall record, with a 43-18 mark in Big Ten Conference play.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Gas prices in Madison, Wisconsin, jumped more than 40 cents in the past week, according to new...
Madison gas prices soar
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays

Latest News

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard talks with game officials during the second half...
Wisconsin’s Leonhard gets his shot under tough circumstances
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches...
Get to know the Badgers new interim head coach: Jim Leonhard
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema smiles after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...
Bielema returns to Camp Randall as Illinois visits Wisconsin