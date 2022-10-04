Specialty Care Free Clinic announces new executive director

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison clinic that provides free specialty care to its patients has named its new executive director.

Sheila Martin will serve as executive director of Specialty Care Free Clinic. The clinic provides free care to uninsured, low-income patients.

“I am extremely excited to assume this new role, as it will allow me to focus my energy and expertise in a direction that I’ve been passionate about throughout my career,” Martin said.

Martin has over 30 years of health care experience and was previously the administrator of medical operations from SSM Health-Dean Medical Group. The clinic noted that she has a passion for improving health outcomes and improving health care access.

“I’ve always believed that healthcare should be a right, rather than a privilege, and the fact that there are so many people who still do not have insurance, and thus access to care, is a huge problem,” Martin said. “I look forward to engaging with the existing team to expand our volunteer provider and staff network, as well as securing additional funding to support care delivery to an expanded population.”

The clinic offers care in 19 specialties, including cardiology, dermatology and physical therapy. It is located at 1409 Emil Street in Madison.

