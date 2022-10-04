Specialty Care Free Clinic announces new executive director

Sheila Martin
Sheila Martin(Specialty Care Clinic)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison clinic that provides free specialty care to its patients has named its new executive director.

Sheila Martin will serve as executive director of Specialty Care Free Clinic. The clinic provides free care to uninsured, low-income patients.

“I am extremely excited to assume this new role, as it will allow me to focus my energy and expertise in a direction that I’ve been passionate about throughout my career,” Martin said.

Martin has over 30 years of health care experience and was previously the administrator of medical operations from SSM Health-Dean Medical Group. The clinic noted that she has a passion for improving health outcomes and improving health care access.

“I’ve always believed that healthcare should be a right, rather than a privilege, and the fact that there are so many people who still do not have insurance, and thus access to care, is a huge problem,” Martin said. “I look forward to engaging with the existing team to expand our volunteer provider and staff network, as well as securing additional funding to support care delivery to an expanded population.”

The clinic offers care in 19 specialties, including cardiology, dermatology and physical therapy. It is located at 1409 Emil Street in Madison.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Gas prices in Madison, Wisconsin, jumped more than 40 cents in the past week, according to new...
Madison gas prices soar
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches...
Get to know the Badgers new interim head coach: Jim Leonhard
Wisconsin farmers excited for opportunities at World Dairy Expo
Wisconsin farmers excited for opportunities at World Dairy Expo
Get to know the Badgers new interim head coach: Jim Leonhard
Get to know the Badgers new interim head coach: Jim Leonhard
The World Dairy Expo takes over the Alliant Energy Center from Sunday through Friday. For...
Wisconsin farmers excited for opportunities at World Dairy Expo
Darrell Brooks repeatedly interrupted Judge Dorow.
Jury trial begins in Brooks trial