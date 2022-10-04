Support Agrace Hospice Care at 20th annual ‘Sips and Sounds’

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A benefit to support patients and families facing serious or life limiting illnesses is taking place in Rock County.

The 20th annual Sips and Sounds event will be held on Saturday, October 29, at the Celtic House at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville.

The fundraiser includes wine tasting and beer sampling from local wineries and breweries as well as hors d’oeuvres from nearby restaurants. There will be both a live auction and a silent auction and live music.

Money raised will go to support Agrace, a non-profit community-based health care agency that provides hospice and supportive care services across Southern Wisconsin.

Cassie Hartje, the Agrace Annual Giving Specialist, says Agrace provides a variety of services from in-home care to other specialized patient needs.

“It’s for our patients who are struggling with a serious illness or may be dying,” said Hartje. “One of the things I appreciate about Agrace is that we’re there for our community and we’re there for the patients who need additional support as well as their families.

Agrace also provides grieving support to families of patients and those who have recently lost loved ones.

NBC15′s Gabriella Rusk is emceeing the event and NBC15 is proud to be a media sponsor for Sips and Sounds.

