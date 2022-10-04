Trade show to begin Tuesday at Madison’s World Dairy Expo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -If you’re in the dairy industry or have interest in checking out the latest innovations in agriculture, chances are you’re spending some time at the World Dairy Expo held at Alliant Energy Center this week.

The six-day event gives attendees a glimpse into the global dairy industry with 650 companies spanning 24 countries.

World Dairy Expo organizers join The Morning Show Tuesday to detail what is in store for the upcoming Trade Shows, Education Sessions and Virtual Farm Tours.

Tuesday’s schedule begins with the International Jersey Show in the Coliseum at 7a.m. The Trade show kicks off at 9a.m. To see a full list of the day’s schedule, see here.

Admission is $15 or a week long pass is $40. Grab your tickets here.

