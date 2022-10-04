Wisconsin on the agenda during DOJ election safety meeting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin was one of the states specifically discussed when hundreds of election officials met Tuesday to discuss how to pay to protect people at voting locations across the country.

The U.S. Dept. of Justice hosted the virtual meeting, which the agency stated included approximately 300 election officials and workers from both parties. On the table were federal grant funding available to increase security as well as using federal and state stimulus dollars for this purpose.

The DOJ listed four states that had representatives talking about how to use the funds to increase security. In addition to Wisconsin, the other three included were Arizona, Colorado, and Delaware. The agency’s statement did not indicate if other states were discussed.

NBC15 News reached out to the Wisconsin Elections Commission to confirm if its officials participated in the meeting and what was specifically discussed in regards to elections in this state. This story will be updated with any response.

In July, a Dane Co. task force found physical security in local elections offices needs improvement. The Dane Co. Election Security Review Committee released an 11-page report that determine the structures for election administration are “inadequate for a function identified as ‘critical infrastructure,’” a term used by the Department of Homeland Security in 2017 to refer to elections processes.

The report specifically cited the clerks’ offices for the county and the City of Madison, saying facilities storing election equipment and ballots don’t meet appropriate standards for “such a critical function.”

In addition to listening to state elections officials explain their concerns, the Justice Dept. also used Tuesday’s meeting to provide them with an update on the work of its Election Threats Task Force, which included a briefing from the FBI on communication and coordination leading up to Election Day.

