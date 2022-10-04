Wisconsin DOJ teams up with FCC officials on robocall investigations

New FCC regulations may have led to a reduction in robocalls, which fell from 87.6 million in...
Robocall(Cronkite News)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State and federal officials are teaming up to collaborate on investigations to stop robocall scams.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed a partnership Tuesday that it’s taking part in with the Federal Communications Center, which establishes a formal sharing and cooperation structure to investigate spoofing and scam calls.

Attorney General Josh Kaul noted that over forty other states are participating in the partnership with the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to build cases and protect both consumers and businesses alike.

“We must cut down on the volume of annoying, unwanted robocalls that folks receive,” Kaul said. “This partnership between states and the FCC will advance our shared goals of protecting consumers and reducing illegal robocalls.”

The agency explained that state investigators and members of the FCC Enforcement Bureau will look for records, talk to witnesses, conduct interviews with targets and examine consumer complaints.

“My team’s commitment to protecting consumers fits hand-in-glove with state Attorneys General’s ongoing efforts to combat these scams,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. We share a goal – to protect consumers – and, with agreements like this, we can also share the tools needed to achieve it.”

The FCC will also offer states resources to support investigations, the DOJ explained.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays
9-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Janesville

Latest News

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches before an NCAA college football game against...
Big Ten West teams are mild, but division race could be wild
A conservative law group in Wisconsin is asking a judge to block the student loan forgiveness...
Wisconsin law firm sues to block student loan forgiveness
The Madison Police Dept. show off a radar reading that shows a vehicle was clocked doing 131...
Madison Beltline isn’t the Indy 500, MPD reminds drivers
A Powerball ticket sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston won $1 million on Saturday, October 1, the...
Powerball ticket sold in Juneau Co. wins $1 million