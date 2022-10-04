Wisconsin farmers excited for opportunities at World Dairy Expo

The world dairy expo began Sunday and people are filling the Alliant Energy Center in Madison with thousands of animals already registered.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The World Dairy Expo takes over the Alliant Energy Center from Sunday through Friday. For Wisconsin farmers, it is a nearby opportunity to expand into new markets and find the latest in agricultural information.

“It’s so great to see so many friends and familiar faces from around the globe back here in Madison,” said the Expo’s general manager Laura Herschleb.

Herschleb says the Expo is a melting pot for the agricultural community, as industry members gather from across the country and globe to attend the Madison-based event. She anticipates 13-15,000 people at the Expo each day. Herschleb says over 600 vendors and thousands of animals are registered on the Alliant grounds. The congregation of agricultural knowledge and business is an opportunity for the state’s farmers.

“If you’re currently farming and you want to look for new markets, you can meet with co-ops there and find out where there’s a new market for your milk,” said Nadia Alber.

Alber is a farmer and the director of the Wisconsin School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She says farmers can capitalize on the global market brought to their doorstep.

“It’s hard to get away; farming is more than a full-time job; taking that time to get away for the education and the networking is harder the further you have to go,” said Alber.

Farmers can bring livestock to a new crop of buyers and sell dairy to people around the country in their home state. She adds what is almost as valuable is the knowledge farmers can tap into at the event. Alber says the Expo offers the opportunity to collect education from experts in the industry and grow as a farmer mentally and economically.

“I just want to make sure that farmers take advantage of the educational opportunities; there’s so many workshops every day on forages on equipment, lot’s of knowledgeable people coming to speak.”

