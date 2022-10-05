14 injured after van rear ends Manawa school bus in New London

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a fatal plane crash on Kauai on Sunday.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fourteen people were taken to hospitals with injuries after a crash involving a school bus and cargo van in New London.

At about 8:23 a.m., New London Police were called to a crash involving a Manawa School District school bus and a cargo van. It happened on County Highway S south of State Highway 54 in New London.

Police say the school bus was stopped at the railroad tracks when it was rear ended by the cargo van.

There were 36 passengers on the bus, including the driver. Thirteen students were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the cargo van was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this accident,” reads a statement from police.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

Latest News

Driver killed after crashing into Dane Co. barn identified
Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt after hitting deer in Monroe Co.
Free Bikes 4 Kids hosting first donation drive Oct. 8
Free Bikes 4 Kids hosting first donation drive Oct. 8