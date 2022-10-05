33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.

FILE - Crash
FILE - Crash(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dane County, authorities say.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials responded around 4:45 p.m. to US Highway 12 at State Highway 188 in the Town of Roxbury for the crash.

Investigators determined that a vehicle was stopped on STH 188 and was waiting to turn eastbound on USH 12.

The vehicle drove into the westbound lanes of USH 12 and collided with a vehicle driving westbound on USH 12, which caused that vehicle to roll and the driver to be ejected.

The sheriff’s office noted that a 33-year-old driver was pronounced dead at a hospital. The sheriff’s office is waiting for the results of the investigation and notification of the woman’s family before releasing her name.

Authorities did not state the condition of the other driver or if any other occupants were involved.

Two lanes of Highway 12 were shut down for just over three and a half hours while officials investigated the scene. The road reopened around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Dane Co. deputies were assisted by Sauk Prairie Fire and EMS at the scene.

