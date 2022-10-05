Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

Hundreds parade for what would have been the fifth birthday of a 4-year-old struck and killed...
Hundreds parade for what would have been the fifth birthday of a 4-year-old struck and killed in Beloit(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday was supposed to be the happiest of occasions, celebrating a South Beloit boy’s fifth trip around the sun, but that all changed on a tragic Saturday.

“Jack was four years old, playing soccer on a Saturday,” said Prairie Hill Elementary School Principal Kevin Finnegan. “His mother, Valerie, is a teacher at Prairie Hill.”

Instead of being greeted by their son, as they pick him up from Saturday morning soccer practice, the mother and father of four-year-old Jack Baumann, were forced to say goodbye to their baby boy.

“Our community lost a wonderful soul,” said Finnegan.

Jack was run over by a car near the Stateline YMCA in Beloit and killed, just three days before his fifth birthday. He leaves his parents and two brothers behind.

“We’ve been mourning the families loss, his loss this week, but today we celebrate,” said Finnegan. “I’m amazed by their strength, and want to celebrate right now.”

What would have been a day to celebrate the start of Jack’s fifth trip around the sun, turns into a remembrance of his life. Hundreds of people paraded past the boys family home on 10/4, the day of this birth. But while ‘10-4′ is code for all okay in the law enforcement world, Beloit police make a Facebook post, stating many of them are not okay from his loss.

Although first responders and community members pour their hearts out, many know there is nothing that can heal the wounds that come with losing a child.

But family members tell me, seeing everyone come out and show their love, while sporting his favorite color blue, they believe is a sign he celebrated with them Tuesday.

“I hope jack feels the love,” said Finnegan.

The family say they also want to thank first responders who did everything they could to save Jack.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

Latest News

Meet Bunker!
Meet Bunker!
Driver killed after crashing into Dane Co. barn identified
Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt after hitting deer in Monroe Co.