City of Madison gives absentee ballot boxes a new look

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison announced Wednesday that they’re giving ballot boxes across the city a new look in response to the banning of most ballot drop boxes.

In response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s July 2022 ruling to ban most drop boxes, the city is decorating drop boxes with artwork that “lifts the voice of many in hopeful messages about enduring democracy,” according to the City of Madison.

In July, the city quickly needed to label the drop boxes as closed and posted details on where voters needed to drop their absentee ballots under the new ruling. Now, the boxes will be covered with artwork from internationally known artist Jenny Holzer.

“The ability to vote easily, safely and securely is fundamental to our democratic process. Rather than removing these secure ballot drop boxes, we wanted to transform them to share the powerful words of Sojourner Truth and to convey our community’s belief in democracy, voting rights and the prevailing power of truth,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

The new ballot box art can already be seen on display at Fire Station 1 located at 316 West Dayton Street.

“Holzer’s work is impactful, because it uses simple messages to engage the viewer and draw their attention to the topic at hand. It is my hope that this artwork will hearten and inspire people who see it, and encourage everyone to vote this fall,” City Arts Director Karin Wolf said.

For more information about absentee voting, visit the Madison City Clerk’s office website.

