City of Madison gives absentee ballot boxes a new look

The City of Madison announced Wednesday that they’re giving ballot boxes across the city a new...
The City of Madison announced Wednesday that they’re giving ballot boxes across the city a new look in response to the banning of most ballot drop boxes.(City of Madison)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison announced Wednesday that they’re giving ballot boxes across the city a new look in response to the banning of most ballot drop boxes.

In response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s July 2022 ruling to ban most drop boxes, the city is decorating drop boxes with artwork that “lifts the voice of many in hopeful messages about enduring democracy,” according to the City of Madison.

In July, the city quickly needed to label the drop boxes as closed and posted details on where voters needed to drop their absentee ballots under the new ruling. Now, the boxes will be covered with artwork from internationally known artist Jenny Holzer.

“The ability to vote easily, safely and securely is fundamental to our democratic process. Rather than removing these secure ballot drop boxes, we wanted to transform them to share the powerful words of Sojourner Truth and to convey our community’s belief in democracy, voting rights and the prevailing power of truth,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

The new ballot box art can already be seen on display at Fire Station 1 located at 316 West Dayton Street.

“Holzer’s work is impactful, because it uses simple messages to engage the viewer and draw their attention to the topic at hand. It is my hope that this artwork will hearten and inspire people who see it, and encourage everyone to vote this fall,” City Arts Director Karin Wolf said.

For more information about absentee voting, visit the Madison City Clerk’s office website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

Latest News

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Crews respond to fire at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
After a recently reported sexual assault in Madison, the Dane County Rape Crisis Center shared...
Rape Crisis Center provides resources following Madison stranger sexual assault
Wisconsin football players weigh in on Chryst ousting
Wisconsin football players weigh in on Chryst ousting
2022 barrels for NBC15 Share Your Holidays
Help support those facing hunger by hosting a fund & food drive during NBC15 Share Your Holidays