Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian

Myrtle Beach officials say a man died after falling off a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Officials in South Carolina say a man died after trying to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 34-year-old Markell Hope fell from a 15th-floor balcony at the Patrica Grand Hotel while attempting the maneuver at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.

WMBF reports Hope was from Akron, Ohio. He died at the scene due to his injuries.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

According to the Associated Press, Hurricane Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown, South Carolina, on Sept. 30. It washed away parts of four piers along the coast, including two at Myrtle Beach.

Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. (Source: LEANNE LONG)

Copyright 2022 WMBF Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

