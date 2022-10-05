Crews respond to fire at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews are responding to a fire Wednesday at the Maple Tree Supper Club, Dane County Dispatch confirmed.

Dispatchers stated that the fire was reported just before 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at the restaurant at 6010 US-51 in McFarland.

Crews respond to fire at Maple Tree Supper Club. (Richard Smith)

McFarland fire and police were both listed as the primary agencies.

According to a traffic alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of traffic are closed in both directions on US 51 at Burma Road due to a structure fire.

Maple Tree Supper Club fire (Richard Smith)

The agency expected the incident to take two hours to clear.

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club (Richard Smith)

Dispatchers did not have information on if there were any injuries reported.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

Maple Tree Supper Club fire in McFarland (Richard Smith)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.