Crews respond to fire at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews are responding to a fire Wednesday at the Maple Tree Supper Club, Dane County Dispatch confirmed.
Dispatchers stated that the fire was reported just before 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at the restaurant at 6010 US-51 in McFarland.
McFarland fire and police were both listed as the primary agencies.
According to a traffic alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of traffic are closed in both directions on US 51 at Burma Road due to a structure fire.
The agency expected the incident to take two hours to clear.
Dispatchers did not have information on if there were any injuries reported.
NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details develop.
