Crews respond to fire at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club(Richard Smith)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews are responding to a fire Wednesday at the Maple Tree Supper Club, Dane County Dispatch confirmed.

Dispatchers stated that the fire was reported just before 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at the restaurant at 6010 US-51 in McFarland.

Crews respond to fire at Maple Tree Supper Club.
Crews respond to fire at Maple Tree Supper Club.(Richard Smith)

McFarland fire and police were both listed as the primary agencies.

According to a traffic alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of traffic are closed in both directions on US 51 at Burma Road due to a structure fire.

Maple Tree Supper Club fire
Maple Tree Supper Club fire(Richard Smith)

The agency expected the incident to take two hours to clear.

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club(Richard Smith)

Dispatchers did not have information on if there were any injuries reported.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

Maple Tree Supper Club fire in McFarland
Maple Tree Supper Club fire in McFarland(Richard Smith)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

Latest News

After a recently reported sexual assault in Madison, the Dane County Rape Crisis Center shared...
Rape Crisis Center provides resources following Madison stranger sexual assault
The City of Madison announced Wednesday that they’re giving ballot boxes across the city a new...
City of Madison gives absentee ballot boxes a new look
Wisconsin football players weigh in on Chryst ousting
Wisconsin football players weigh in on Chryst ousting
2022 barrels for NBC15 Share Your Holidays
Help support those facing hunger by hosting a fund & food drive during NBC15 Share Your Holidays