Deer at Vernon County deer farm tests positive for CWD

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A white-tailed deer at a deer farm in Vernon County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, or CWD, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said Wednesday.

According to the DATCP, a buck tested positive for CWD and the test results were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The single-acre farm has been placed under quarantine, meaning no live animals or whole carcasses can leave the property. The DATCP and U.S. Department of Agriculture will conduct an investigation of the farm.

Earlier this week, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was encouraging hunters to get their deer tested for CWD.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects the nervous system of deer, elk, moose and caribou. It spreads through contact with an infected animal’s saliva, urine or feces. It can also spread through exposure to a contaminated environment, according to the DNR. CLICK HERE for a map of areas where CWD is known to be present.

The DNR released this list of options for CWD testing:

Self-service kiosks open 24/7. Kiosks have supplies for hunters to drop off their adult deer’s head with 5 inches of neck attached for testing. This is a great option for antlerless deer or any deer that has already been skull-capped or caped out by a taxidermist. Hunters can find a location near them by checking the Kiosks have supplies for hunters to drop off their adult deer’s head with 5 inches of neck attached for testing. This is a great option for antlerless deer or any deer that has already been skull-capped or caped out by a taxidermist. Hunters can find a location near them by checking the DNR’s CWD sampling webpage

In-person with cooperating meat processors, taxidermists and other businesses. This is a great option for hunters with a deer they intend to mount. If your taxidermist is not a cooperator, ask for the caped-out head back so you can drop it off at a kiosk. Meat processors/other businesses can collect the deer head for sampling later or remove the lymph nodes at the time of drop-off. Use the This is a great option for hunters with a deer they intend to mount. If your taxidermist is not a cooperator, ask for the caped-out head back so you can drop it off at a kiosk. Meat processors/other businesses can collect the deer head for sampling later or remove the lymph nodes at the time of drop-off. Use the interactive map on the DNR’s webpage to find locations near you.

At-home lymph node sampling. These kits are available for those interested in collecting their own CWD sample and for hunters who are unable to stop by a kiosk or cooperator within a day or two of harvesting a deer. Hunters can extract the retropharyngeal lymph nodes using an instruction kit provided by the DNR or picked up at a self-serve kiosk and return them to the DNR or a kiosk for testing.

By appointment with local DNR staff. This is a good option for hunters who want to have a European mount done. Hunters can contact their local wildlife management staff to schedule an in-person appointment.

