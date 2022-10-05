Doctor asks for more time to prepare report in gruesome Green Bay murder case

Taylor Schabusiness in court
Taylor Schabusiness in court
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A doctor is asking for more time to complete an evaluation for a woman charged with a gruesome murder in Green Bay.

On Oct. 3, Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court for a status hearing. A doctor’s report on Schabusiness had not been completed and the doctor asked for more time. The court gave approval and scheduled a hearing on the matter for Nov. 1.

In September, Schabusiness pleaded guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in the killing of Shad Thyrion.

Schabusiness was scheduled to go to trial this month, but that was pushed back after she entered the insanity plea.

A Brown County judge found Schabusiness competent to face trial after hearing from two forensic psychologists for the defense and prosecution, who painted very different pictures of the defendant. Schabusiness has the right to argue she wasn’t able to tell right from wrong at the time the crime was committed.

Schabusiness is accused of killing Thyrion in his mother’s home last February after removing her electronic monitoring device she was ordered to wear after another crime. Schabusiness told investigators she and Thyrion were doing drugs then had sex. She “blacked out” and began strangling him with a choker leash. Police found a grisly scene when they were called to the house on February 23, finding body parts in the home and in Schabusiness’s van.

Schabusiness is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

Schabusiness is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

Latest News

Extended Forecast
Mostly Cloudy & Mild Today
The Free Bikes 4 Kids workshop located at East Town Mall.
Madison non-profit gearing up for bicycle donation drive Oct. 8
Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing...
Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian
A McFarland School District staff member resigned Monday following an incident where she used a...
McFarland School District equity coordinator resigns after use of racial slur
Cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues for two former Wisconsin residents
Cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues for two former Wisconsin residents