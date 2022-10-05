Driver killed after crashing into Dane Co. barn identified

(KWQC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Marshall man who died Sunday night when his vehicle crashed into a barn in the Town of Sun Prairie.

The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Dervin Hidalgo Davila and confirmed the 37-year-old died from injuries sustained in the crash. Its investigation remains ongoing.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office previously stated Hidalgo Davila’s vehicle was heading north on Prospector Lane around 9:30 p.m. He was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when his vehicle crossed State Hwy. 19 and went onto the property where the barn stood.

Hidalgo Davila was pronounced dead at the scene. He was alone at the time and no other injuries were reported.

The crash, which shut down the highway between Prospector Lane and State Hwy TT for more than two hours before the scene was clear, remains under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

Latest News

Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt after hitting deer in Monroe Co.
Free Bikes 4 Kids hosting first donation drive Oct. 8
Free Bikes 4 Kids hosting first donation drive Oct. 8