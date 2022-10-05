Driver killed after crashing into Dane Co. barn identified

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Marshall man who died Sunday night when his vehicle crashed into a barn in the Town of Sun Prairie.

The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Dervin Hidalgo Davila and confirmed the 37-year-old died from injuries sustained in the crash. Its investigation remains ongoing.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office previously stated Hidalgo Davila’s vehicle was heading north on Prospector Lane around 9:30 p.m. He was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when his vehicle crossed State Hwy. 19 and went onto the property where the barn stood.

Hidalgo Davila was pronounced dead at the scene. He was alone at the time and no other injuries were reported.

The crash, which shut down the highway between Prospector Lane and State Hwy TT for more than two hours before the scene was clear, remains under investigation.

