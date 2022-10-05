Help support those facing hunger by hosting a fund & food drive during NBC15 Share Your Holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin wants to team up with local agencies to hold fund and food drives during this year’s NBC15 Share Your Holidays.

Each year, over 100 businesses throughout southwestern Wisconsin hold food and fund drives to benefit the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign.

“The NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is our favorite time of year because hundreds of businesses and thousands of people all come together to support those in our community facing hunger,” said Second Harvest Director of Marketing & Communications Kris Tazelaar.

This year’s campaign will kick off on Oct. 26 when Two Men & a Truck will deliver over 300 food barrels to area businesses and organizations.

If you would like to hold a fund and food drive to support the campaign and be a part of barrel delivery day, Second Harvest has extended the registration deadline to this Friday, Oct. 7. Visit SecondHarvestMadison.org/SYH by 5 p.m. on Friday to register your drive and request your barrel delivery.

Barrels will be picked up on Dec. 7 unless other arrangements are made.

If you would like to add a fundraising component to your food drive, or simply raise funds for the campaign instead of doing a food drive, just set up your own Virtual Food Drive at SecondHarvestMadison.org/SYHVirtual.

“(T)he fund and food drives are critical to our ability to meet our goal of providing 5 million meals to families right here in southwestern Wisconsin,” Tazelaar said. “Every dollar, can, box, or bag of food makes a difference.”

For every $10 you raise, Second Harvest can provide up to 25 meals. Help us meet our goal of raising 5 million meals for families facing hunger in our community.

One in 13 people in our community are food insecure, including one in eight children.

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is the largest fund and food drive in southwestern Wisconsin.

