Madison non-profit gearing up for bicycle donation drive Oct. 8

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Pumping the breaks—words that are not in Free Bikes 4 Kids Madison’s vocabulary.

The Madison-based non-profit collects “gently used” bikes from the community, refurbishes them and gives them to kids and adults facing financial challenges.

Saturday Oct. 8 they are gearing up for their first donation drive of the year by collecting bicycles at six locations in the area.

Since 2017, FB4K has worked with more than 100 non-profits and schools, getting bikes into the hands, feet and seats of those most in need.

Over the past five years, they has given away on average 2,000 bikes per year according to the non-profit, and this upcoming season they hope to do the same.

There are two donation drives this fall, the first this upcoming Saturday, and again Nov. 19. If you miss these two opportunities you can also drop off bikes at their East Town Mall location Mondays and Wednesdays 9a.m. to 3p.m.

Kristie Goforth, Free Bikes 4 Kids executive director joins The Morning Show Wednesday to discuss the impact receiving a bike has for community members as well as how to get involved.

The success of their bike giveaways in the spring is entirely dependent upon the success of their donation drives, if you’d like to donate a bike, volunteer, or make a monetary donation, see here!

Saturday, October 8th | 10-2pm Locations

• DOWNTOWN - Breese Stevens Field – 917 E. Mifflin Street

• FITCHBURG - Delta Beer Lab – 167 E. Badger Road, Madison

• MIDDLETON - Lexus of Madison – 8000 Airport Road, Middleton

• MONONA - Monona Fire Department – 5211 Schluter Road

• SUN PRAIRIE - Starion Bank – 350 S. Grand Ave, Prairie Lakes

• VERONA - Salem United Church of Christ – 502 Mark Drive

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.