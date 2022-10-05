Meet Bunker!
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you are looking for a cute bunny to add to your home, Bunker is it!
He is currently 10-11 weeks old and loves adventure and exploring. Bunker loves his veggies and also eats hay.
His favorite things are: eating, running, playing, and digging.
If you are interested in adopting Bunker, visit http://www.underdogpetrescue.org/small-animal-application.
Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc. rabbits are up to date on the following medical treatments before adoption: spay or neuterany applicable vaccinations.
The rabbit adoption fee is $50.
