Middleton nonprofit recruits volunteers at food pantry

A Middleton non-profit is recruiting new volunteers as it expands the in-person shopping schedule at its food pantry.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton non-profit is recruiting new volunteers as it expands the in-person shopping schedule at its food pantry.

Officials at the food pantry said due to the pandemic, services had been reduced to drive through and delivery. Now the pantry is opening their doors to shoppers once again.

“We have just a few staff members who do a lot of coordinating and making sure all things are happening that need to to make the food pantry operate, but volunteers are absolutely 100 percent essential to getting this nutritious food out into the community,” Executive Director Ellen Carlson said.

Since re-opening its in-person shopping in June, the Middleton Outreach Ministry has served nearly 2,400 guests.

If you’d like to volunteer, visit their website here.

