Middleton trolley rides to stop at the end of the month

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton trolley will stop providing free rides at the end of the month after the city’s tourism department decided this summer not to renew its contract leasing the trolley.

Visit Middleton confirmed Tuesday that it decided in June to let the contract, which allowed the trolley to run on a schedule throughout the week, expire on Oct. 31.

The Middleton Tourism Commission came up with the idea to use the trolley nine years ago to take long-term stay business guests from Middleton hotels into the downtown area. The trolley has run for eight of the last nine years, Visit Middleton noted.

After tracking ridership over the years, the city’s tourism department ultimately determined that the number of riders was too low and the cost to operate the trolley was too high.

Officials will still work to lease the trolley out from Badger Bus Lines on a case-by-case basis for meetings and conventions at Middleton hotels.

Riders have until the end of the month to ride the trolley during its scheduled times, which takes 12 stops throughout downtown Middleton and Greenway Station. The Visit Middleton website has a full list of stops. It currently runs from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

