Mostly Cloudy & Mild Today

FRIDAY IS A FIRST ALERT DAY
FRIDAY IS A FIRST ALERT DAY
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Mild Temperatures Again Today
  • More Cloudiness
  • Much Cooler By the End of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will approach slowly from the west today. It may bring a spotty light shower or sprinkle later today and tonight. A stronger cold front will move through Thursday and also bring a slight chance of showers. The front will also bring the coldest air of the season for Friday with frost and freeze conditions likely by early Saturday morning.

Temperatures will still be mild today with highs into the lower 70s. By Thursday, clouds will be in place and a our cold front slides through, temperatures will begin to drop by late morning or midday.

Friday is a FIRST ALERT DAY. Unseasonably cold temperatures are expected with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees. Overnight lows will dip down to around the freezing mark. Lots of sun is expected during the day.

The weekend is looking pretty nice from a sunshine standpoint. However, it will be chilly with highs in the 50s on Saturday and in the 60s Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 30s to around 40.

