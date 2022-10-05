Motorcycle rider seriously hurt after hitting deer in Monroe Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries early Tuesday afternoon after a motorcycle struck a deer in the Little Falls Township.

According to the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office, the 71-year-old rider was heading down State Hwy. 71, near Backtrail Road, around noon when the deer started crossing the road. Its report states the motorcycle struck the deer and overturned.

The rider, who was identified as Robin Hanson, was badly hurt and emergency responders called for an airlift to a nearby hospital, the Sheriff’s Office continued. A helicopter from GundersonAir landed on the highway, by Candle Road, and flew Hanson to the hospital.

Highway 71 was closed for approximately an hour while the rider was transported, and the scene cleared.

The crash remains under investigation.

