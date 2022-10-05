Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver.

The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed the 42-year-old man died as the result of injuries sustained in the wreck. Further testing is underway, it added.

In an update on Monday, the Madison Police Dept. indicated the other driver, who suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision, was arrested on a count of operating while intoxicated.

In its initial report, MPD stated its officers and Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputies were called shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of eastbound U.S. Hwy. 12 and Co. Hwy. AB. A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the individual who has since been arrested suffered life-threatening injuries.

Few details about how the collision occurred have been released. Madison Police Traffic Specialists and Wisconsin State Patrol are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.