Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Brooklyn man who died after his motorcycle crashed while exiting off the Beltline late Sunday night.

The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Jason Lewis and confirmed the 45-year-old died from injuries sustained in the crash. Its investigation remains ongoing.

On Monday, the Madison Police Department reported Lewis’ motorcycle struck a guardrail on the off-ramp leading to S. Park Street around 7:15 p.m. the night before. The motorcycle was found by the edge of a nearby pond.

Emergency crews had rushed Lewis to the hospital where he later died, the report continued.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, MPD noted.

