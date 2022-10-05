Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Brooklyn man who died after his motorcycle crashed while exiting off the Beltline late Sunday night.

The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Jason Lewis and confirmed the 45-year-old died from injuries sustained in the crash. Its investigation remains ongoing.

On Monday, the Madison Police Department reported Lewis’ motorcycle struck a guardrail on the off-ramp leading to S. Park Street around 7:15 p.m. the night before. The motorcycle was found by the edge of a nearby pond.

Emergency crews had rushed Lewis to the hospital where he later died, the report continued.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, MPD noted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

Latest News

Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt after hitting deer in Monroe Co.
Free Bikes 4 Kids hosting first donation drive Oct. 8
Free Bikes 4 Kids hosting first donation drive Oct. 8
Free Bikes 4 Kids hosting first donation drive Oct. 8
Free Bikes 4 Kids hosting first donation drive Oct. 8