New initiative to help support rural entrepreneurs across the state

A $1 million initiative was announced Tuesday to provide resources, support and technical...
A $1 million initiative was announced Tuesday to provide resources, support and technical assistance to rural entrepreneurs across the state.(WEAU)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $1 million initiative was announced Tuesday to provide resources, support and technical assistance to rural entrepreneurs across the state.

Governor Tony Evers announced the partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

“I’m proud to be investing in creating this critically important collaboration between WEDC and Extension to continue investing in the ingenuity, entrepreneurship, and prosperity of folks who call our rural communities home,” Gov. Evers said.

The initiative will provide training, technical assistance and legal and financial advice to rural entrepreneurs in need of support to either start of bolster their business.

“We know that in Wisconsin great ideas can come from anywhere,” WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said. “Our aim is to make sure everyone in our state has the chance to turn their great ideas into reality.”

Tuesday’s announcement is the latest of Gov. Evers’ initiatives to support rural development, including an announcement last month that introduced a pilot program in five rural communities across the state.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays
9-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Janesville

Latest News

FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and dozens of additional felonies in connection...
Jury selected in Waukesha parade suspect’s trial
A Middleton non-profit is recruiting new volunteers as it expands the in-person shopping...
Middleton nonprofit recruits volunteers at food pantry
Middleton nonprofit recruits volunteers at food pantry
Middleton nonprofit recruits volunteers at food pantry
Middleton trolley
Middleton trolley rides to stop at the end of the month