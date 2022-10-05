New initiative to help support rural entrepreneurs across the state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $1 million initiative was announced Tuesday to provide resources, support and technical assistance to rural entrepreneurs across the state.

Governor Tony Evers announced the partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

“I’m proud to be investing in creating this critically important collaboration between WEDC and Extension to continue investing in the ingenuity, entrepreneurship, and prosperity of folks who call our rural communities home,” Gov. Evers said.

The initiative will provide training, technical assistance and legal and financial advice to rural entrepreneurs in need of support to either start of bolster their business.

“We know that in Wisconsin great ideas can come from anywhere,” WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said. “Our aim is to make sure everyone in our state has the chance to turn their great ideas into reality.”

Tuesday’s announcement is the latest of Gov. Evers’ initiatives to support rural development, including an announcement last month that introduced a pilot program in five rural communities across the state.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.