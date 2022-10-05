Rain Chances Return

Key Takeaways

Still Mild

Light Rain Totals

Cold End Of Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. That’s what will be happening with our beautiful stretch of weather we have been enjoying over the last week or so. A low pressure swings in for Wednesday with some spotty showers while a strong cold front moves through Thursday with a better chance of rain. This brings the coldest air of the season for Friday with frost and freeze conditions likely by early Saturday morning.

Increasing clouds tonight with seasonable temperatures into the middle 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with some spotty late day showers possible. Still mild with highs into the lower 70s. A few showers continue Wednesday night with mild lows into the lower 50s. Better chance of showers on Thursday as highs dip back to the 60s and lows into the 30s.

Friday looks like an unseasonably cold day with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees. Overnight lows will dip down to around the freezing mark. The cold temperatures will keep things unstable and that will result in a good amount of cloud cover and perhaps a few sprinkles. Clearing skies should start to work in late Friday night.

The weekend is looking pretty nice from a sunshine standpoint. However, it will be chilly with highs on Saturday into the 50s and Sunday into the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s. An active pattern returns early next week with shower chances back in the picture starting Monday through midweek.

