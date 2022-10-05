Rally on the Runway

Rally on the Runway
By Leigh Mills
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since the 2010 earthquake that devastated Port Au Prince, Haiti, a pastor who ran the orphanage rebuilt in the mountain community of Fond Blac.

Today, the Fond Blanc foundation is home to 54 children and it offers services to hundreds of others.

This weekend, the Fond Blanc Foundation is holding an event to raise money to keep the school running.

You can find more information at fondblanc.org.

Photos from the school in Haiti
Rally on the Runway
(Source: MGN)
