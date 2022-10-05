Rape Crisis Center provides resources following Madison stranger sexual assault

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a recently reported sexual assault in Madison, the Dane County Rape Crisis Center shared resources and encourages victims to call a 24/7 help line at 608-251-7273.

The Madison Police Department is still looking for a suspect they said sexually assaulted someone after climbing through an unlocked window in an apartment located at N. Park St and Fahrenbrook Court. According to MPD’s incident report, the assault took place around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Rape Crisis Center advocate Alandre Porter said they’ve seen similar assaults happen before, but they don’t want victims to feel they are to blame for leaving a window open.

”I think it’s important for people to know that there’s nothing they could do or any action they could take to not make that happen,” Porter said. “I know that that’s the harsh truth.”

The center offers support for victims through free therapy services, support groups and self defense courses.

”If that means at three o’clock in the morning if something just happened and you want to meet at a hospital or do that there are people that are here all day every day,” Porter said.

Porter also said victims can call to ask about filing legal charges.

NBC15 reached out to MPD for an update and did not receive new information as of Wednesday evening.

MPD asked for people to call 608-255-2345 if they saw anything suspicious in the aforementioned area early Sunday morning. People can share information with Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.