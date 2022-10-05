Republican AG candidate Toney asks Kaul to release numbers on unfilled DOJ positions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney joined area sheriffs Wednesday to speak on the issue of unfilled Wisconsin Department of Justice (WisDOJ) positions.

Toney and sheriffs from Dodge and Washington counties gathered outside of the Risser Justice Center to give their perspectives on the vacant positions, and call on current Attorney General Josh Kaul to release statistics on the openings.

According to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, agencies across the state don’t have adequate resources.

“I can tell you as a sheriff right now I am struggling, having to reach out to my neighbors, like Marty Schulteis, Washington County sheriff, and others,” Schmidt said. “PD is drawing from their resources because I can’t rely on DCI to be able to handle cases.”

The group is asking Kaul to release records on the number of DCI agent positions and DOJ prosecutor positions before and after he was voted into office, claiming 25% of those positions are currently not filled. Toney said as crime in the state continues to rise, the available positions are a public safety failure on Kaul’s behalf.

“Because there are fantastic agents and employees at our department of justice, at DCI and those prosecutors, and if they have less of those positions filled, that puts more work on them or reducing services to our law enforcement, as we have seen historic violence and a drug epidemic across Wisconsin,” Toney said.

Toney wrapped up the conference claiming that if Kaul prioritized public safety he would release the information about open positions to the public.

