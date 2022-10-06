$10 million investment announced to support Wis. veterans

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs Executive Order #157, which creates a Blue Ribbon Commission on...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs Executive Order #157, which creates a Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity, at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls, Wis. on Feb. 21, 2022.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Sam Matheny
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The State of Wisconsin announced a $10 million investment on Wednesday to help veterans across the state.

This expenditure was designed to provide immediate and long-term support for Wis. veterans facing hardships. Specifics of the investment include (as worded by Gov. Evers’ Office):

  • $4.5 million to support veteran mental health initiatives, including supporting community-based programs, increasing access to emergency services, and investing in peer support programs.
  • $2 million to create a rental assistance program for homeless veterans. This was also a recommendation from the Interagency Council on Homelessness’ “Welcoming Wisconsin Home” report.
  • An additional $1.5 million for VORP, which provides case management and support to veterans and connects veterans to community services, including substance use treatment, housing, education, and mental healthcare. This investment is intended to fund seven additional positions to serve veterans across the state.
  • An additional $1.5 million for CVSOs and TVSOs, which help veterans connect to benefits, preventative programming, and family engagement activities. The funding will increase allocations to CVSOs and TVSOs by 100 percent, ensure TVSO payments are not being prorated, and increase payments to part-time CVSOs.
  • An additional $500,000 for DWD’s Hire Heroes Program, which provides services to veterans with high barriers to employment and reimburses employers for certain costs when hiring veteran employees.

Gov. Evers announced earlier this year that he would create a commission to determine how to address the challenges Wisconsin’s veterans face. The investment specifics were a result of the commission’s recommendations.

“Our veterans have faced an especially challenging few years on top of the specific challenges folks face returning to civilian life, and this investment is a critical step to supporting Wisconsin’s more than 300,000 veterans across our state,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m grateful for the good work of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity to make recommendations that have informed these immediate efforts, and I look forward to ensuring these investments and recommendations receive long-term, ongoing support in our next biennial budget.”

The American Rescue Plan Act will fund the services.

