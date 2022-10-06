Baraboo PD: Teens forced out of car with ‘torch like device,’ 3 men arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Baraboo residents, including a school district staff member, were taken into custody Wednesday after a man allegedly forced a group of high school students out of a vehicle while holding a “torch like device,” police stated.

High schoolers were throwing toilet paper at homes in the area, which Baraboo Police Department says is a typical homecoming tradition.

Lt. Ryan La Broscian said one of the students called the agency around 10:30 p.m. after the incident happened in the 1100 block of Tandom Trail. The department said another officer saw a social media post that had similar information about the incident.

“They ordered them out of the vehicle which is not appropriate for a citizen to do,” La Broscian said.

Police took three men into custody, whose ages ranged from 52-57. They could face charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and false imprisonment. Police did not say which of the three men was holding the “torch like device.”

The School District of Baraboo confirmed with NBC15 Thursday that one of the men taken into custody was Baraboo High School’s Director of Activity Programs Jim Langkamp.

Superintendent Dr. Rainey Briggs said it’s too soon to say what will happen with Langkamp’s position, since it is an ongoing investigation.

“We’ll let that play out, but of course within the district here we would also have to do an investigation ourselves,” Briggs said.

In a Facebook post, the district said it was “aware of a situation that occurred last night involving a school district employee, parents, and students.” It said the police department was investigating the case and the district would look into the situation once the investigation was completed.

Dr. Briggs said Langkamp has never caused issues in the past.

“He’s always been a standup individual so there’s nothing that would’ve brought up questions before,” Briggs said.

Dr. Briggs also said homecoming events this week will go on as planned, but the school does not approve of TPing.

“We don’t condone anything that would cause vandalism to anyone’s personal property,” Briggs said. “If those things are happening it’s really really important to call the police department.”

La Broscian asked the community to call law enforcement with any future concerns.

“If there is any mischievous behavior or anything like that going on, if you have your cell phone out take pictures, take videos but please call law enforcement,” La Broscian said. “Do not try to deal with it by yourself.”

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be added or removed once the district attorney reviews the incident, the police department added.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office assisted the Baraboo PD with this investigation.

