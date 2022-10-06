CDC: More than 2.5 million students use e-cigarettes, survey says

FILE - A CDC study surveyed middle and high school students on the usage of e-cigarettes and...
FILE - A CDC study surveyed middle and high school students on the usage of e-cigarettes and other vape products.(wsaw)
By KIMA staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KIMA) - According to a new survey, more than 2.5 million U.S. middle and high school students say they use e-cigarettes.

The study was published Thursday in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s morbidity and mortality weekly report.

Researchers say e-cigarettes continue to be the most commonly used tobacco product among students.

The 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey was conducted between Jan. 18 and May 31 of 2022.

Researchers from the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration looked at responses and found that more than 14% of high school students and more than 3% of middle school students reported using e-cigarettes within the previous 30 days.

Of those, 42% reported using them frequently and nearly 28% of them reported daily use.

Most e-cigarettes contain highly addictive nicotine which can harm the developing adolescent brain and can increase the risk of future addiction to other drugs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.

Latest News

The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russia strikes apartments in Ukraine; refugees detained at border
SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station
StudentAid.gov
Ed. Sec. warns of possible scams ahead of student loan forgiveness application release
Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip