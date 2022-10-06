Cops vs. Firefighters: 3rd annual Battle of the Badges charity soccer match this Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The 3rd annual Battle of the Badges charity soccer match will be played at Breese Stevens Field this Saturday, October 8th.

The Madison Police Department will take on the Madison Fire Department in a friendly but competitive match. Proceeds from the event will go to NextGen Responders Academy at Madison College. The program helps young men and women become police officers, firefighters, and other first responders.

Kick-off for the match is scheduled for 4:00p.m. on Saturday.

“Well it’s fun because, you know, when you first get out there everyone is just kicking around and having some fun but as soon as that whistle blows, and we are out there, it becomes really competitive, and I love that spirit.” said Officer Neal Crowder with the Madison Police Department.

Both police officers and firefighters say an event like this helps to humanize their profession.

“The time when they call us and need us, its very intense, it’s stressful and we don’t really get to interact with them outside of that,” said firefighter Kevin McDonald, “It’s a great that way to show that we are human, so they can see us that we are normal people,”

“We’ve got an awesome group of fans and a lot of our fans are members of the police and fire departments,” said Jovan Chavez with Forward Madison FC. “Having them suit up and lace up out on the field, it’s awesome to see.”

The first Battle of the Badges took place in 2019. Firefighters destroyed the police department 7-0. In 2020, the event was cancelled. But in 2021, the police got their revenge by winning in an overtime shootout.

McDonald has predicted a lofty score line in favor of the firefighters.

“5-1 -- fire will win for sure,” he said.

Tickets start at $25 and you can buy them here. The ticket also includes entry to Forward Madison FC’s final home game of the season which takes place at Breese Stevens on Saturday night. Kick-off is at 7pm.

