Cops vs. Firefighters: 3rd annual Battle of the Badges charity soccer match this Saturday

NBC15's Tim Elliott was invited to play in the 2nd annual match in 2021
NBC15's Tim Elliott was invited to play in the 2nd annual match in 2021(Tim Elliott)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The 3rd annual Battle of the Badges charity soccer match will be played at Breese Stevens Field this Saturday, October 8th.

The Madison Police Department will take on the Madison Fire Department in a friendly but competitive match. Proceeds from the event will go to NextGen Responders Academy at Madison College. The program helps young men and women become police officers, firefighters, and other first responders.

Kick-off for the match is scheduled for 4:00p.m. on Saturday.

“Well it’s fun because, you know, when you first get out there everyone is just kicking around and having some fun but as soon as that whistle blows, and we are out there, it becomes really competitive, and I love that spirit.” said Officer Neal Crowder with the Madison Police Department.

Both police officers and firefighters say an event like this helps to humanize their profession.

“The time when they call us and need us, its very intense, it’s stressful and we don’t really get to interact with them outside of that,” said firefighter Kevin McDonald, “It’s a great that way to show that we are human, so they can see us that we are normal people,”

“We’ve got an awesome group of fans and a lot of our fans are members of the police and fire departments,” said Jovan Chavez with Forward Madison FC. “Having them suit up and lace up out on the field, it’s awesome to see.”

The first Battle of the Badges took place in 2019. Firefighters destroyed the police department 7-0. In 2020, the event was cancelled. But in 2021, the police got their revenge by winning in an overtime shootout.

McDonald has predicted a lofty score line in favor of the firefighters.

“5-1 -- fire will win for sure,” he said.

Tickets start at $25 and you can buy them here. The ticket also includes entry to Forward Madison FC’s final home game of the season which takes place at Breese Stevens on Saturday night. Kick-off is at 7pm.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.

Latest News

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
McFarland supper club closed indefinitely after large fire
Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Maple Tree Supper Club fire
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Rojas, Carroll HR, D-Backs win; Brews’ Burnes tops NL in Ks
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs Executive Order #157, which creates a Blue Ribbon Commission on...
$10 million investment announced to support Wis. veterans