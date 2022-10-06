Dane County accepting applications for 2022 Partners in Equity Grant Program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is now accepting applications for programs working to address systemic racial inequities in the criminal justice system, the county announced Thursday.

The Partners in Equity Racial Equity and Social Justice Grants are awarded by Dane County to aid community-based organizations.

“Through the PIE Racial Equity and Social Justice Grant Program, we can partner with organizations throughout the Dane County community and increase access to opportunity,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Together, we can address the challenges our community faces and better ensure opportunity for all Dane County residents.”

The PIE-RESJ grant program was approved by the County Board of Supervisors and County Executive and piloted in 2015 and has been awarding funding to community groups since. The community groups will use the funding in the areas of health, education, employment and criminal justice.

Grant applicants may apply for up to $15,000. Partnerships or collaborations of two or more eligible organizations can apply for up to $50,000.

“The Partners In Equity Grant is shaping Dane County’s approach to equity and inclusion by connecting community initiatives that disrupt and eliminate racial disparities and improve life options and opportunities for residents,” OEI Advisory Committee Chair Greg Jones said.

Applicants can visit this website for the applications or email OEIGrantSubmission@countyofdane.com or call 608-283-1391 to have a paper copy mailed to them. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Applications can be mailed or dropped off at 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, RM 356, Madison WI 53703 or submitted to the email address listed.

