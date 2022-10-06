Final F-16 of 115th Fighter Wing departs

The final F-16 of the 115th Fighter Wing departed Wednesday morning from Truax Field to prepare for the next generation of fighters to arrive.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The final F-16 of the 115th Fighter Wing departed Wednesday morning from Truax Field to prepare for the next generation of fighters to arrive.

The farewell ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday to make room for the arrival of the F-35s.

National Guard members reflected on the importance of the day at the farewell ceremony.

“We are here today to celebrate the women and men of the Fighter Wing as we say a final goodbye to the F-16, a venerable aircraft that we have flown here for nearly 30 years and today is bitter and sweet at the same time,” Wisconsin National Guard Brigadier General David May said.

While there has been some pushback against the arrival of the next generation of fighters, the F-25s will be arriving sometime in the spring of 2023.

