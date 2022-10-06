Gov. Evers joins other governors in plan for multistate clean hydrogen hub

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is visiting farms and dairy processing facilities across Wisconsin as...
With the help of the governors of Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota, the new hydrogen hub will work to advance clean hydrogen production and use in the region.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers, along with three other governors, announced Wednesday that together they will be working to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub.

With the help of the governors of Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota, the new hydrogen hub will work to advance clean hydrogen production and use in the region.

“Clean hydrogen has the potential to play a key role in our clean energy efforts here in Wisconsin and across the country, and I’m proud to be working together with this bipartisan group of governors to do the right thing for our states’ futures,” Gov. Evers said.

When hydrogen is used as a fuel, water is the only byproduct that is released, giving it the potential to be a key component in decarbonizing multiple sectors of Wisconsin’s economy.

Wednesday’s announcement is in addition to the creation of the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition, which was announced last month. The Hydrogen Coalition also partnered with six other Midwest governors to work to create a clean hydrogen economy.

