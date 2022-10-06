Green Alert issued for missing Monona veteran

A Green Alert has been issued for Zachary Bigelow after he went missing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.(Drury, Patricia | Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department issued a Green Alert late Thursday morning for a missing Monona veteran because of concerns about his safety.

According to MPD’s alert, Zachary Bigelow has not been heard from since around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night when he called someone. When officers when to his home, Bigelow was gone but his dog was still there.

In its statement, investigators pointed out that a similar incident occurred last year. On that occasion, Bigelow was found in another state.

Searchers do not know what he may have been wearing when he disappeared. He may be driving a red 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse, they said.

Zachary Bigelow may be driving a red 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse similar to this one, the Madison Police Dept. reports.(Drury, Patricia | Madison Police Dept.)

The dog has been taken to the Dane Co. Humane Society, the police department noted.

