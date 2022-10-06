Here comes the cold!

Key Takeaways

Strong cold front pushes through today

Much cooler temperatures tomorrow

Slowly warming through next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front is plunging southward across the state and it will bring in the coldest air of the season to Wisconsin starting Friday with frost and freeze potential into the weekend. That’s the reason for tomorrow’s First Alert Day: temperatures will be much cooler than what we’ve seen recently, and you’ll want to protect any outdoor plants that you want to keep growing.

For today we will see mostly cloudy skies and a few, brief scattered showers as the cold front moves through midday. This will bring early highs into the lower 60s falling off a bit in the afternoon as gusty winds move in. Winds will switch to the north at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Skies will clear Thursday night with lows into the middle and upper 30s.

Highs on Friday will remain in the upper 40 and low 50s, with winds staying a bit breezy out of the north.

The good news is that it won’t stay too chilly for the weekend! Highs will still be a bit below average on both Saturday and Sunday, but will at least warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. It also looks like the skies will remain clear, so another weekend without rain! Rain looks to be pretty hard to come by this week, with only a few isolated chances in the forecast.

