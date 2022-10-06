Images released of Madison motel robbery suspects

Madison police release images of two suspects in the robbery of a Super 8 motel, on Sept. 12,...
Madison police release images of two suspects in the robbery of a Super 8 motel, on Sept. 12, 2022.(Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released two images of the suspects accused of robbing a Super 8 motel last month in hopes that someone will recognize them.

According to the MPD report, the two men went into the south side motel around 2:15 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 12, and demanded money from the clerk. The man wearing the white Grambling jacket in one of the images released Thursday, implied that he had a gun, police continued, noting that no weapon was ever seen.

While that man went up to the counter, the other suspect, who is wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark pants remained by the door, MPD’s report stated. After the clerk gave them an undisclosed amount of cash, they left the motel, which is located in the 1600 block of W. Beltline Hwy., and headed north.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

