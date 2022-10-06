McFarland supper club closed indefinitely after large fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A McFarland supper club will remain closed indefinitely after suffering extensive damage to its roof and kitchen in a large fire Wednesday evening, the village’s fire department reported.

The morning after battling the flames that tore through The Maple Tree Supper Club, McFarland Fire & Rescue offered more details on what happened. The statement explained the fire started in the kitchen around 5:20 p.m. after customers had already been seated.

Everyone was able to get out of the restaurant, located in the 6000 block of Highway 51, safely and no injuries were reported in the incident.

The fire started in the kitchen, the department continued, and the cooking staff initially tried to contain it. Realizing they would not be able to extinguish it themselves, they called 911 and began evacuating. The customers reported seeing flames coming through the roof of the structure over where the kitchen was.

Autoplay Caption

Within a half-hour of arriving, firefighters had issued their second box alarm, requesting help getting the blaze under control. They were able to do so by 6 p.m., but crews remained on scene for another five hours.

McFarland Fire and Rescue Chief Chris Dennis indicated that the building was still salvageable. He explained the kitchen will require extensive repairs, but the dining rooms and bar areas suffered much less damage.

Investigators are still determining the cost of the damage caused by the fire.

The restaurant is family owned and has been operating since 1985, according to its website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.