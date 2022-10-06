MMSD Kindergarteners receiving free collection of multilingual books

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kindergarteners in the Madison area are receiving a free library of books to take home during the coming weeks, thanks to a collaboration between the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) and area organizations.

The district said they are partnering with the Madison Reading Project and Foundation for Madison’s Public schools to provide the collections to students and support early literacy.

“This is pure joy,” community partnership director with the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, Laurie Stensland said. “We know these students will be supported in their literacy efforts and hopefully just really enjoy themselves as they start to learn to read, which sets them up for their whole educational future.”

Students at Nuestro Mundo Community School learn both Spanish and English at school, and principal Joshua Forehand said receiving multilingual books will encourage reading outside of the classroom.

“In any household they can go get those books out, read with their families, develop vocabulary in their first language and their second language at the same time, so it’s really helpful,” he said. “There are studies that have been done that show that having books in the home, in addition to going to school, but actually having books in the home, is corelated to academic success in school and beyond.”

Football players from UW-Madison stopped by the school Thursday afternoon to read the new books with the students.

