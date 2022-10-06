MPD: Victim attempted to chase suspect who allegedly stole his personal items

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man attempting to chase down a suspect who had stolen his personal items stopped after the suspect indicated he had a weapon, the Madison Police Department says Thursday.

The victim was working nearby Tuesday morning and told police that he went back to his vehicle on his break, according to the incident report. The man saw someone walking away from his vehicle with his personal property, which is when he started to run after the suspect.

The suspect indicated that he had a weapon, which police said is when the victim stopped following the suspect.

Officers were called around 9:35 a.m. to the 400 block of Charmany Drive for the incident.

The victim was not hurt and said he did not see a weapon.

Police have not made any arrests yet, the report added.

