Over $35 million to fund statewide alternative transportation projects

More than $35 million will be allocated towards non-motorized transportation projects, Gov....
More than $35 million will be allocated towards non-motorized transportation projects, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.(WCAX)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $35 million will be allocated towards non-motorized transportation projects, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.

The funding will go towards 72 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) projects across the state over the next five years. The projects will implement safe and sustainable transportation alternatives, according to Evers.

“Transportation alternative projects, such as the bike and pedestrian paths funded through these investments, are not only great ways to reduce emissions and build a more sustainable transportation system but they enhance quality of life in communities in every corner,” Evers said.

WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson says that the expansion of safe options for pedestrians and bicyclists will help modernize communities, enhance mobility and spur economic development.

TAP projects are typically 80% federally funded with a 20% local match.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.

Latest News

Baraboo PD: Teens forced out of car with ‘torch like device,’ 3 men arrested
Baraboo PD: Teens forced out of car with ‘torch like device,’ 3 men arrested
Three men were arrested after Baraboo high school students say men forced them out of their car.
Baraboo PD: Teens forced out of car with ‘torch like device,’ 3 men arrested
One week after beginning renovations, volunteers with Design for a Difference are making...
Volunteers with Design for a Difference make headway at Common Threads Family Resource Center
MMSD Kindergarteners receiving free collection of multilingual books
MMSD Kindergarteners receiving free collection of multilingual books